India-Maldives FTA: President Mohamed Muizzu hopes to sign pact with ‘closest ally,’ says thanks for easing debt

India Maldives: Maldives owes India 6.2 billion Maldivian Rufiyaa, which is an estimated 338 crore. Maldives President hopes to build strong ties after an uneasy diplomatic row.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published29 Jul 2024, 09:04 AM IST
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu thanks India for easing debt, says hopeful of signing FTA with ‘closest ally’.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu thanks India for easing debt, says hopeful of signing FTA with ‘closest ally’.(AP)

India Maldives: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, on Monday, thanked India for financially supporting the island nation in easing its debt repayment. President Muizzu also expressed his hopefulness that India and Male would forge stronger ties and sign a free trade agreement.

The Maldives administration is in the process of negotiating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom and aspires to reach similar terms with India, said President Muizzu. He even stated that India will continue to remain the Maldives' "closest ally" and mentioned there should not be any doubts about it.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Aid to Maldives falls, outlay for Bhutan remains highest

Muizzu's affirmation came during his address at the official Independence Day celebrations in Maldives on Friday. He commended Maldives' foreign policy administration, marking eight months of 'diplomatic success,'  ANI reported quoting the Maldives President's Office.

President Muizzu expressed gratitude to India and China for their support in easing the Maldives' debt repayment, thereby enabling the country to ensure economic sovereignty. He further added that the Maldives government is in talks for negotiating currency swap agreements with India's capital New Delhi, and Beijing, in China. These agreements would help alleviate the local shortages of US dollars, said Muizzu.

Also Read | India and Maldives reaffirm commitment to peace in the Indian Ocean

While India-Maldives relations have been sour earlier, the Mohamed Muizzu-led government took a reconciliatory stance.

In June 2024, President Muizzu also attended the oath-taking ceremony of PM Modi, after the latter assumed office for a consecutive third term, following his victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to Maldives-based The Edition, last year's data shows that Maldives owes India 6.2 billion Maldivian Rufiyaa, which is an estimated 338 crore.

Earlier this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had warned Maldives that it faces a high risk of debt distress without significant policy changes.

India-Maldives: What happened before

After coming to power, President Mohamed Muizzu adopted an 'anti-India' rhetoric as a continuation of the electoral campaign rhetoric of 'India Out'. The removal of Indian troops from the country was the main election campaign of Muizzu's party. He also departed from the custom of making the first official visit to India and went to China instead.

In December 2023, the Maldives had also said that it would not renew the Hydrographic Survey agreement made with India.

Also Read | ’No hidden agendas’: Maldives US envoy says India, US and China are helpful

A row between New Delhi and Male erupted after three Maldivian deputy ministers made derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over his pictures from the visit to Lakshadweep.

(with agency inputs)

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 09:04 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldIndia-Maldives FTA: President Mohamed Muizzu hopes to sign pact with ‘closest ally,’ says thanks for easing debt

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Federal Bank

    199.15
    09:36 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    1.05 (0.53%)

    Bandhan Bank

    211.65
    09:36 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    19.2 (9.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    179.45
    09:36 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    2.9 (1.64%)

    Tata Steel

    162.90
    09:36 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    0.3 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Bandhan Bank

    211.60
    09:33 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    19.15 (9.95%)

    RITES

    719.80
    09:32 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    52.75 (7.91%)

    Kfin Technologies

    827.75
    09:32 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    53.3 (6.88%)

    City Union Bank

    170.00
    09:32 AM | 29 JUL 2024
    10.15 (6.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.00-545.00
      Delhi
      70,379.00408.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.00136.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue