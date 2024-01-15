India-Maldives row: As Male sets deadline for Indian troops' withdrawal, Jaishankar says ‘cannot guarantee that…’
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has commented on the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Maldives and asserted “politics is politics", and added that one cannot guarantee in every country, every day, everybody will support us or agree with India. The remark was made even as Maldives established 15 March as deadline for India to pull back its troops from the island.