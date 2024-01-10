India-Maldives row: ‘China one of our best allies’, Maldives President Muizzu urges Beijing to send more tourists
Maldivian President appeals to China to increase tourism after Indian tourists cancel reservations due to diplomatic row.
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Tuesday urged China to intensify efforts to send more tourists to his country amid the India-Maldives row that caused the cancellation of reservations by Indian tourists after a diplomatic row erupted over the derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.