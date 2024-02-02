Amid the ongoing tension between and Maldives, both the nations on 2 February held the second round of talks in New Delhi on Male’s demand for the withdrawal of all Indian military personnel from the Indian Ocean archipelago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the meeting, a joint statement was released where it was said that both the sides agreed on a set of mutual workable solutions to enable continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medvac services to the people of Maldives.

Though no details on the withdrawal of all Indian military personnel from the Indian Ocean archipelago was mentioned in the statement. However, it added that the next meeting of the High Level Core Group will be held in Male on a mutually convenient date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the High-Level Core Group in Male' on a mutually convenient date," said MEA.

Earlier, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu had asked India to withdraw the military personnel by March 15 when the high-level core group – set up by the two countries – held its first meeting in Male on January 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two sides agreed to fast-track the withdrawal of the personnel then, however, the Indian side had said more discussions would be held on the issue. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The decision to set up the High Level Core Group was taken after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Muizzu on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai in December.

In January, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu asked India to withdraw all its military personnel from the island nation by March 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, around 80 Indian military personnel are in the Maldives primarily to operate two helicopters and an aircraft which carried out hundreds of medical evacuations and humanitarian missions.

Severed ties: Since Muizzu came to power in November, the ties between the two countries came under some strain.

Muizzu, widely seen as a pro-China leader, had maintained he will keep his election promise of evicting Indian military personnel from his country. He called for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives a day after taking charge of the top office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!