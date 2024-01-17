India-Maldives row: In Indian troop withdrawal talks, what significance 15 March holds for President Muizzu?
Maldivian President asks India to withdraw troops from tourist island before 15 March, amid row over Indian troop presence and upcoming elections.
India-Maldives Row: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has asked India to withdraw their troops from the tourist island before 15 March. The troops, which India says provide help with humanitarian aid and medical evacuations for the residents of the remote islands of the country, have become a point of contention between India and Maldives, since President Muizzu, also known to be pro-China, assumed the seat of governance.