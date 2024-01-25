India-Maldives Row: Navy Chief R Hari Kumar denies receiving orders to withdraw troops: ‘Delhi has not really…’
India-Maldives Row: Amid the ongoing diplomatic row between Male and Delhi over Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu asking India to withdraw troops from the island nation, India's Navy Chief R Hari Kumar has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has not told its defence personnel to pull out from Maldives.