Amid a diplomatic row with India over derogatory remarks by his ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who is on a five-day state visit to China, met President Xi Jinping on Wednesday and held talks.

Mohamed Muizzu was even accorded a red carpet welcome and a 21-gun salute in Beijing.

Regarded as a pro-China leader, Muizzu is visiting China amid the tensions with India over derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi that led to a spate of cancellations of reservations by Indian tourists.

Apart from this, Muizzu is expected to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and other senior officials before his return to Male on January 12.

ALSO READ: India-Maldives row: ‘China one of our best allies’, Maldives President Muizzu urges Beijing to send more tourists

He reached Beijing last night after staying in the Chinese city of Fujian for two days.

He, in an address to the Maldives Business Forum in Fujian Province on Tuesday, appealed to China to "intensify" efforts to send more tourists to his country.

"China was our (Maldives') number one market (for tourism) pre-Covid, and it is my request that we intensify efforts for China to regain this position," he said.

Muizzu praised the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2014, saying that they "delivered the most significant infrastructure projects witnessed in Maldivian history", according to his speech.

"China was our (Maldives') number one market pre-Covid, and I request that we intensify efforts for China to regain this position," according to a readout posted on his official website.

Meanwhile, Maldivian media reported that the two countries have signed a USD 50 million project to develop an integrated tourism zone on the Indian Ocean island, PTI reported.

As per details, China's bilateral trade in 2022 totaled $451.29 million of which China’s exports constituted $451.29 million against $60,000 of exports from Maldives.

Muizzu also sought investments from Chinese companies for 11 projects at the Maldives Investment Forum.

India Maldives economy factor:

According to data released by the Maldives Tourism Ministry earlier, India has remained the largest tourist market for the country in 2023.

The highest number of visitors to the Maldives were from India, with 209,198 arrivals, followed by Russia in second place with 209,146 arrivals, and China in third place with 187,118 arrivals.

Muizzu also said that China remains "one of our closest allies and development partners."

With agency inputs.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!