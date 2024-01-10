India-Maldives row: President Mohamed Muizzu meets Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing, hold talks
Regarded as a pro-China leader, Muizzu is visiting China amid the tensions with India over derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi that led to a spate of cancellations of reservations by Indian tourists.
Amid a diplomatic row with India over derogatory remarks by his ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who is on a five-day state visit to China, met President Xi Jinping on Wednesday and held talks.
