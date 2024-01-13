Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu says ‘no one has license to bully us’ amid diplomatic row with India
India and Maldives recently engaged in a fresh row over three Maldivian ministers who made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday issued a strong statement amid a diplomatic row with India. Mohamed Muizzu said that Maldives is a small country, but that is not a “license" for anybody to “bully" us. The remarks from the Maldivian President came at the Velana International Airport (VIA) after the conclusion of his 5-day visit to China. India and Maldives recently engaged in a fresh row over derogatory remarks made by three Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.