India-Maldives row: 'These are internal matters', says MEA on President Mohammed Muizzu's impeachment reports
The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), which also holds a majority in Parliament, is mulling to submit a motion to impeach pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu.
Amid the India-Maldives tension and reports for the impeachment of President Mohammed Muizzu, the Ministry of External Affairs on 1 February said that India would not like to comment on the internal matters of Maldives.
