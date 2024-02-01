Amid the India-Maldives tension and reports for the impeachment of President Mohammed Muizzu, the Ministry of External Affairs on 1 February said that India would not like to comment on the internal matters of Maldives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "These are internal matters of Maldives and we would not like to comment on that..."

Meanwhile, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), which also holds a majority in Parliament, is mulling to submit a motion to impeach pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu.

"We will not allow them any opportunities to go ahead with this. They will have to kill us all first before they can even think of removing the President from office," PPM Parliamentary Group (PG) leader Eydhafushi constituency MP Ahmed Saleem (Redwave Saleem) was quoted as saying by The Edition.mv.

The following development arrived a day after clashes broke out in Parliament on Sunday between pro-government MPs and opposition lawmakers over differences over the approval of four members of the pro-China President's cabinet.

On Monday, the Maldives' Parliament only approved one of the four members of pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu's cabinet against whom the main opposition MDP has issued a three-line red whip.

According to The Edition.mv report, the decision to submit an impeachment motion was taken unanimously in the Maldives parliamentary group meeting of the MDP held on Monday. As per details, a minimum of 53 votes are required within parliament to remove a sitting president.

The Maldives Parliament, which has 87 members, had recently amended its standing orders to make it easier to submit an impeachment motion. The MDP and Democrats, together, have 56 MPs between them; 43 MPs from MDP, and 13 from Democrats.

Seek a formal apology from President Muizzu: Leader of the Jumhoori Party Gasuim Ibrahim on 30 January urged Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to formally apologise to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recent controversial remarks.

News agency PTI reported that he also sought 'diplomatic reconciliation' to mend bilateral relations.

On January 13, President Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, said, "We may be small but this doesn't give them the license to bully us."

With agency inputs.

