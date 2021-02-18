India-Mauritius trade pact gets nod

The pact will come into force on 1 March, an official statement said. With this, for the first time India will be a signatory to a kind of free-trade agreement with an African nation. The CECPA will cover 310 Indian export items, including food and beverages, agricultural products, textiles, base metals, electricals and electronic items, plastics and chemicals and products made of wood.

