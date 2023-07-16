India-Mongolia to commence joint military exercise ‘Nomadic Elephant 2023’

An Indian Army contingent comprising 43 personnel left for Mongolia on Sunday to take part in a joint military exercise — 'Nomadic Elephant 2023' — between India and Mongolia, the Ministry of Defence stated in a release.

As reported by ANI, the Ministry of Defence stated in a release, “In Indian Army contingent comprising 43 personnel left for Mongolia on Sunday to take part in a joint military exercise — 'Nomadic Elephant 2023' — between India and Mongolia." The ministry further stated that this will be the 15th edition of the exercise between the two nations. The exercise is scheduled at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from July 17-31.

The exercise — 'Nomadic Elephant' — is an annual training event between India and Mongolia, which is conducted alternatively in the two countries, the release stated, adding that the last edition of the joint drills was held at Special Forces Training School, Bakloh, in October 2019.

Soldiers of the Mongolian Armed Forces Unit 084 and Indian Army jawans from the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment will be participating in the exercise.

This exercise aims to build positive military relations, exchange best practices, and develop inter-operability, bonhomie, camaraderie and friendship between the two armies, the release from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated, adding that the exercise will primarily focus on counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain under a United Nations mandate.

The scope of this exercise involves a Platoon level Field Training Exercise (FTX).

Indian and Mongolian soldiers will participate in a joint exercise called 'Nomadic Elephant 2023' aimed at improving their skills and capabilities. The activities during the exercise will include endurance training, reflex firing, room intervention, small team tactics, and rock craft training.

The soldiers will have the opportunity to learn from each other's operational experiences, strengthening the defence cooperation between the Indian Army and Mongolian Army.

The exercise signifies the commitment of India and Mongolia to regional security and cooperation and will contribute to the development of bilateral relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from ANI)