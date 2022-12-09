Indian actor Dev Joshi, K-Pop star join crew for SpaceX moon trip2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 06:12 PM IST
- The rocket that has been developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX will make a week-long journey to the moon and back next year
The ‘dream crew’ for the first civilian mission to the moon has been announced and it includes Indian actor Dev Joshi. Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on Friday informed that Indian actor Dev Joshi, K-Pop star T.O.P. will be among the eight people who will join him on a flyby around the moon on a SpaceX spaceship next year.