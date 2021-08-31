Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Indian ambassador to Qatar meets senior Taliban leader in Doha

Indian ambassador to Qatar meets senior Taliban leader in Doha

Taliban fighters patrol along a street in Kabul 
1 min read . 05:51 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit India also came up, the Indian foreign ministry said

NEW DELHI: India’s ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal on Tuesday met a senior Taliban leader in Doha, the Indian foreign ministry said in the first-ever officially acknowledged meetings between the two sides.

“Today, Ambassador of India to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Head of Taliban’s Political Office in Doha. The meeting took place at the Embassy of India, Doha, on the request of the Taliban side, the statement said.

“Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up," it said.

“Ambassador Mittal raised India’s concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner," the Indian statement added.

The Taliban representative assured the ambassador that these issues would be positively addressed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!