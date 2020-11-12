"I think we're going to have record turnout, and it is because of the incredible effort that (Amit) and (his) team have put in, and the way (they) have mobilised and inspired the community across the United States," Nisha Biswal, president of the US-India Business Council and former Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, had said before the election in a video posted on social media, recognising Jani's role in the election.