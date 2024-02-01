Indian-American doctor Sudipta Mohanty found ‘not guilty’ of masturbating next to 14-year-old on flight
Dr Sudipta Mohanty, accused of inappropriate behaviour on a flight, has been acquitted of all charges.
Dr Sudipta Mohanty, accused of masturbating in front of a 14-year-old girl on a flight from Hawaii to Boston last year, has been acquitted of all charges.
Furthermore, an affidavit filed in a Boston federal court had said, “Dr Mohanty, aged 33, resides in Cambridge, Massachusetts, engaged in inappropriate behaviour aboard a Hawaiian Airlines flight on May 27, 2022. The incident reportedly occurred during a flight from Honolulu to Boston when he allegedly exposed himself and engaged in inappropriate conduct in the presence of a young girl."
Had he been convicted, Dr. Sudipta Mohanty could have potentially faced a sentence of up to 90 days in prison, a fine amounting to $5,000, and a year of supervised release.
However, according to the report, prosecutors expressed disappointment with the case's outcome, stating, “Our office has no reservations about having proceeded with this case."
