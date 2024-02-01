Dr Sudipta Mohanty, accused of masturbating in front of a 14-year-old girl on a flight from Hawaii to Boston last year, has been acquitted of all charges.

According to a report by the New York Post, following a three-day trial in Boston federal court, the judge declared Mohanty not guilty on Wednesday. Expressing the toll the accusations took on his family, Dr Mohanty conveyed his confusion regarding the allegations that were raised against him. In a written statement, Mohanty wrote, “My fiancé was sitting next to me on that flight, and neither of us can understand why this happened to us." The physician was accused of engaging in inappropriate behaviour aboard a Hawaiian Airlines flight on May 27, 2022. “I have dedicated my life to caring for others as a physician, and it has been heartbreaking to step away while I dealt with these false accusations," he further said in the statement. Also Read: Indian-American doctor arrested by FBI for allegedly masturbating in front of 14-year-old girl on flight On August 13, the FBI had arrested Sudipta Mohanty for exposing his genitals and masturbating. FBI Boston in a post on X wrote that Sudipta Mohanty allegedly committed lewd acts in front of a 14-year-old girl on a flight from Hawaii last year. “FBI Boston special agents arrested Dr Sudipta Mohanty for allegedly committing lewd acts within the view of a 14-year-old female seated next to him onboard a flight from Honolulu to Boston in May 2022," the FBI Boston said on X.

Furthermore, an affidavit filed in a Boston federal court had said, “Dr Mohanty, aged 33, resides in Cambridge, Massachusetts, engaged in inappropriate behaviour aboard a Hawaiian Airlines flight on May 27, 2022. The incident reportedly occurred during a flight from Honolulu to Boston when he allegedly exposed himself and engaged in inappropriate conduct in the presence of a young girl."

Had he been convicted, Dr. Sudipta Mohanty could have potentially faced a sentence of up to 90 days in prison, a fine amounting to $5,000, and a year of supervised release.

However, according to the report, prosecutors expressed disappointment with the case's outcome, stating, “Our office has no reservations about having proceeded with this case."

