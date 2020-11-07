Indian American Pia Dandiya appointed the White House fellow for 2020-21

For the year 2020-21, Indian American Pia Dandiya has been appointed the White House Fellow among 14 others announced this year.

Pia Dandiya is the only Indian American among the 14 other White House Fellows. She has been placed at the United States Department of Education.

Created in 1964 by President Lyndon B Johnson, the White House Fellows programme was designed "to give the fellows first hand, high-level experience with the workings of the federal government and to increase their sense of participation in national affairs," a media release said.

Dandiya, who is the founding principal of Democracy Prep Endurance High School in Harlem, New York, founded her high school when she was 28 years old, making her among the youngest principals in the country at the time.

Her school remains one of the highest performings in New York and has earned the title of “Recognition School" for its high academic achievement.

Every single graduate of her school went on to attend college despite nearly all living below the poverty line, a statement from the White House said.

Pia Dandiya began her career in Boston with Teach For America as a middle school Maths teacher where she led her students to the highest growth percentile in state assessments.

Before transitioning to school leadership, Dandiya was a manager of Teacher Leadership Development for Teach For America in New York, and a teacher at the first all-boys charter school in the country.

She has been featured in national news pieces on effective teaching and speaks three languages, including Spanish and Hindi. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Harvard University and has a Master of Education from Boston University.

The fellowship was created as a non-partisan programme and has maintained this tradition throughout both Republican and Democratic administrations. The mission of the White House Fellows Program is to encourage active citizenship and service to the nation.

Other Indian-Americans to win seats in US govt

1) 38-year-old Indian-American lawyer Jenifer Rajkumar has become the first South Asian woman to be elected to the New York State Assembly on Wednesday. Democrat Rajkumar has defeated her Republican rival Giovanni Perna.

2) Niraj Antani has made history by becoming the first Indian-American to be elected to the Ohio state Senate. The 29-year-old Republican candidate defeated Mark Fogel of the Democratic Party.

3) Also, all the four Indian-American Democratic lawmakers -- Dr Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi -- have been re-elected to the US House of Representatives.

4) With 93% of the total votes, Indian-origin Democrat millionaire Shri Thanedar, who ran for Governor two years ago, has been elected to the House of Representatives in Michigan, United States.

With PTI inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via