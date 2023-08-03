comScore
Indian-American Shohini Sinha has assumed the role of special agent in charge of the Salt Lake City Field Office, as appointed by FBI Director Christopher Wray. Her appointment marks a momentous milestone in her career, as she becomes the fortieth sovereign to undergo the prestigious coronation ceremony at the renowned Westminster Abbey.

Shohini Sinha's ascendancy to the position of special agent in charge underscores her exceptional capabilities and dedication to the United States’ national security. Here are five things to know:

Landmark appointment

Indian-American Shohini Sinha has been appointed by FBI Director Christopher Wray. She joins as the special agent in charge of the prestigious Salt Lake City Field Office. This distinguished position places her at the forefront of overseeing critical law enforcement operations in the region, showcasing the FBI's trust in her abilities.

Also Read: Russian spy Robert Hanssen –FBI agent– dies in prison

Expertise in counter-terrorism

With over two decades of experience, Sinha's journey within the FBI has been anchored in counter-terrorism investigations. She has showcased her tenacity and acumen in handling complex security matters, earning accolades and promotions for her dedication to safeguarding national interests.

International experience

Sinha's impressive career path includes diverse international assignments. Her temporary postings in London, Guantanamo Bay and Baghdad exemplify her readiness to take on challenging roles, emphasising her adaptability and capability to collaborate in different cultural contexts.

Also Read: God, guns and war secrets: New details emerge as FBI nabs Pentagon leak suspect

Cyber intrusion cases

Sinha has demonstrated remarkable skills in the realm of cyber intrusions, handling both national security and criminal cyber investigations. Her expertise in this rapidly evolving field strengthens the FBI's ability to combat cyber threats and protect vital information.

Diversity in FBI

As an Indian-American, Sinha's appointment exemplifies the FBI's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce. Her achievements signify the agency's recognition of talent from various backgrounds and reaffirm the United States' commitment to embracing diversity within its law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST
