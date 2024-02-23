Indian American student Akul Dhawan denied entry into US nightclub. Here's what happened next
Indian-American student Akul Dhawan was found dead near Illinois University in the United States. His family was accused police of negligence during search and following the protocols in the case.
Akul Dhawan, an 18-year-old Indian-American student at Illinois University last month froze to death near a club that refused him entry during a night out with friends, said police. His parents filed a complaint with the University of Illinois Police and questioned them about their search and the protocol they followed in the case.