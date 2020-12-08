Subscribe
Home >News >World >Indian-American Vivek Murthy appointed Surgeon General in Joe Biden's team
A file photo of Dr. Vivek Murthy.

Indian-American Vivek Murthy appointed Surgeon General in Joe Biden's team

1 min read . 11:37 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 43-year-old Indian-American Vivek Murthy will be leading the Covid-19 response team
  • The United States continues to be the most affected country by the virus

Washington: Indian-American Dr Vivek Murthy has been nominated to serve as the Surgeon General in US President-elect Joe Biden's health team. 43-year-old Murthy will be leading the Covid-19 response team. He served as Surgeon General during the Obama administration too.

According to an official statement, "Dr Murthy was previously confirmed by the Senate to serve in the same capacity, holding the post as 'America's Doctor' between 2014 and 2017. A trusted national voice on health issues and a long-time advisor to President-elect Biden, he currently serves as co-chair of the President-elect's COVID-19 transition Advisory Board."

"As "America's Doctor," Dr Murthy helped lead the national response to a range of health challenges, including the Ebola and Zika viruses, the opioid crisis, and the growing threat of stress and loneliness to Americans' physical and mental wellbeing," the statement said.

Murthy attended college at Harvard University and graduated in 1997 with a bachelor of arts in biochemical sciences. He earned an MD degree from Yale School of Medicine and an MBA from Yale School of Management.

The United States continues to be the most affected country by the virus with its total cases nearing 15 million. As per the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, the US has reported 14,933,847 cases and 283,631 deaths, the most in the world. As many as 5,714,557 have recovered from the virus across the US.

