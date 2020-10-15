Indian Americans prefer Joe Biden as US President over Donald Trump: Poll

The survey further read that 45 per cent of respondents indicated that Harris's selection made them more likely to vote in November. "45 per cent of respondents indicated that Harris's selection made them more likely to vote in November while just 10 percent indicated that it made them less likely to vote (see figure 15). Another 40 percent said it made no difference either way. In all, the Harris pick does seem to have galvanized a large section of the Indian American community with respect to turning out to vote," it said.