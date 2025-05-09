Indian armed forces used 'Made in India' Akash missile to foil Pakistan attack - full details here

The Indian armed forces successfully utilised the Made in India Akash missile system to thwart Pakistani attacks, ANI reported citing by Defence Officials.

“The Made in India Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has been effectively used by the Indian armed forces in foiling Pakistani attacks towards Indian targets. Both the Indian Army and Air Force have the missile system all along the Pakistan border,” Defence Officials told ANI.

Akash Missile System: India’s Homegrown Guardian Developed by the DRDO, the indigenous Akash missile system has emerged as a key component of India’s air defence, with a range of 45 to 70 km and the capability to counter multiple aerial threats simultaneously.

The advanced Akash-NG variant, armed with a 60 kg high-explosive warhead and equipped with state-of-the-art guidance and ECCM technologies, recently showcased a flawless 100% interception rate against low-flying drones and loitering munitions in live tests.

Its high mobility allows quick deployment to sensitive regions, effectively neutralising drone swarm threats from across the border.

Jointly developed by India and Israel, the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system extends air defence coverage to a range of 70 to 100 km, offering a formidable shield against high-speed aerial threats.

Seamlessly integrated with the Indian Air Force’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), this network-enabled missile system effectively tracks and intercepts threats such as cruise missiles, serving as a long-range complement to the Akash system’s medium-range defence.





Zu-23: Last Line of Defence

To counter threats in the final stages of engagement, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Zu-23-2 twin-barrel anti-aircraft guns, effective at close ranges of 2–3 km.

Though dated, these guns offered a cost-effective and reliable terminal defence, proving lethal against low-flying drones that managed to evade outer missile defences.

The IAF's Integrated Counter-UAS Grid combined radar intelligence from the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) with coordinated deployments of Akash, MRSAM, and Zu-23 units, enabling real-time tracking and prioritisation of threats.

Electronic warfare assets, including jamming and spoofing systems, further impaired the navigational capabilities of incoming Pakistani drones, neutralising them before they could cause damage. This multi-layered defence strategy ensured Indian airspace remained uncompromised, with wreckage of downed drones recovered across Jammu, Punjab, and Gujarat.

Earlier in the day, India had also utilised the Russian-made S-400 ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ to thwart initial waves of attack.