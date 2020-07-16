Home >News >world >Indian Army, PLA discussed steps to ensure complete disengagement
An army truck moves towards LAC, amid India-China border dispute (PTI)
Indian Army, PLA discussed steps to ensure complete disengagement

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2020, 03:30 PM IST ANI

  • The commander level talks have taken place between India and China for further disengagement on border in Ladakh
  • While it is quite complex process of verification and parleys, China seems to be ebbing in Galwan, Gogra and Hot Springs area, according to sources

NEW DELHI : The fourth round of talks held between Commanders from Indian Army and PLA on Tuesday, was consistent with consensus between Special Representatives of India-China on July 5 to discuss complete disengagement.

"India and China have been engaged in discussions through established military and diplomatic channels to address the prevailing situation along LAC. Commanders from PLA and Indian Army held meeting at Chushul, on the Indian side, for the fourth round of talks, on 14 July," the Indian Army spokesperson said.

The Army spokesperson said engagement was consistent with consensus between Special Representatives of India-China on 5 July, to discuss complete disengagement. "Senior Commanders reviewed progress on implementation of the 1st phase of disengagement and discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement."

While stressing that India and China remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement, the Indian Army spokesperson said: "This process is intricate and requires constant verification. They are taking it forward through regular meetings at the diplomatic and military level."

On Wednesday, ANI had reported that even though China is showing flexibility in the military-level talks with India, it seems that Beijing is a bit reluctant to move back completely out of the Finger area and wants to maintain some presence there.

However, sources had said the Chinese have agreed for complete withdrawal from other friction points including the Galwan valley, Hot Springs, and Gogra post area in Eastern Ladakh.

However, India has made it clear that it will not accept anything less than both sides going back to their permanent locations which existed in the April-May time frame.

The meeting between Corps commander-level officers including Lt Gen Harinder Singh lasted for close to 15 hours. It started on July 14 at 11:30 am and ended at 2 am on July 15, the sources said.

They said both sides will now monitor further disengagement by troops and verify the development in the next few days around July 21-22.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

