Indian man jailed in US for selling drugs, controlled substance on dark web
Banmeet Singh from Haldwani, India, sentenced to five years in the US for drug trafficking on dark web, ordered to forfeit $150 million after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges.
A 40-year-old Indian citizen, Banmeet Singh from Haldwani, has been handed a five-year prison in the United States in term for trafficking controlled substances on dark web platforms and has also been ordered to forfeit around $150 million.
