SINGAPORE : A one-year-old Indian boy is among the new imported coronavirus cases in Singapore, the health ministry has said as the total number of infections in the country rose to 51,197.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) said Singapore on Tuesday reported 359 new cases of coronavirus, with the majority from the foreigners holding work permits and staying in dormitories.

"Singapore has reported 359 new cases of coronavirus, majority among the foreigners holding work permits and staying in dormitories, taking the total tally of infections in the nation to 51,197," the MoH said in a statement.

The MoH confirmed about the Indian boy that he was among 15 imported coronavirus patients, the Straits Times reported.

The baby, an Indian national, was one of two dependant's pass holders who had arrived from India on July 12 and 14.

Among the other 13 other imported patients were two Singaporeans who had returned to Singapore from India on July 15, and 11 work pass or work permit holders who are employed here and arrived in Singapore from India or the Philippines between July 14 and 15, according to the Singapore daily.

According to the ministry, the average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from 10 cases two weeks ago to five in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of five cases to three over the same period.

A total of 179 patients remain in hospital, while 4,940 are recuperating in community facilities, said the MOH.

Till now, Singapore has reported 27 deaths of patients with COVID-19 complications.

A total of 45,677 patients have fully recovered from the disease here including 171 who were discharged from hospital on Monday, the MOH said.

