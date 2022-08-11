Indian CEO posts about her friendship with Pakistani girl she met in Harvard, wins hearts2 min read . 11 Aug 2022
Sneha Biswas got to know her fellow friend better over chais (teas), biryanis, financial models and case study preps.
Sneha Biswas got to know her fellow friend better over chais (teas), biryanis, financial models and case study preps.
A recent post on social media site LinkedIn by an Indian CEO detailing her friendship with a Pakistani woman – during her studies in the United States – is winning hearts.
A recent post on social media site LinkedIn by an Indian CEO detailing her friendship with a Pakistani woman – during her studies in the United States – is winning hearts.
US-based Early Steps Academy founder Sneha Biswas on 9 August posted on the social media site on forming a 'barrier-breaking' friendship with a fellow student at Harvard University.
US-based Early Steps Academy founder Sneha Biswas on 9 August posted on the social media site on forming a 'barrier-breaking' friendship with a fellow student at Harvard University.
In her post, she wrote, "Growing up in a small town in India, my knowledge about Pakistan was limited to cricket, history books and the media. All revolving around rivalry and hatred."
In her post, she wrote, "Growing up in a small town in India, my knowledge about Pakistan was limited to cricket, history books and the media. All revolving around rivalry and hatred."
"Decades later I met this girl. She is from Islamabad, Pakistan. I met her on my Day 1 at Harvard Business School . It took us 5 seconds to like each other and by the end of first semester she became one of my closest friends on campus," Biswas added.
"Decades later I met this girl. She is from Islamabad, Pakistan. I met her on my Day 1 at Harvard Business School . It took us 5 seconds to like each other and by the end of first semester she became one of my closest friends on campus," Biswas added.
Biswas got to know her fellow friend better over "chais (teas), biryanis, financial models and case study preps".
Biswas got to know her fellow friend better over "chais (teas), biryanis, financial models and case study preps".
The startup – offers students lessons in topics ranging from climate to cryptocurrency – founder even noted that she was inspired by her friend's ambitious nature.
The startup – offers students lessons in topics ranging from climate to cryptocurrency – founder even noted that she was inspired by her friend's ambitious nature.
"Her stories of growing up in a conversative Pakistani backdrop, but blessed with supportive parents who gave her and her younger sister the courage to break the norms and chase their dreams, resonated with me. Her stories of fearless ambitions and bold choices inspired me," Biswas wrote.
"Her stories of growing up in a conversative Pakistani backdrop, but blessed with supportive parents who gave her and her younger sister the courage to break the norms and chase their dreams, resonated with me. Her stories of fearless ambitions and bold choices inspired me," Biswas wrote.
The Early Steps Academy CEO said after meeting the Pakistani girl, she understood that love for people transcends boundaries.
The Early Steps Academy CEO said after meeting the Pakistani girl, she understood that love for people transcends boundaries.
"Boundaries, borders and spaces are built by humans, and while it all might make sense to the head, the heart often fails to understand them," she added.
"Boundaries, borders and spaces are built by humans, and while it all might make sense to the head, the heart often fails to understand them," she added.
Following the post was published with her and her friend posing with their national flags, the post has garnered around 42,900 likes and 366 shares.
Following the post was published with her and her friend posing with their national flags, the post has garnered around 42,900 likes and 366 shares.
Even renowned journalist applauded Biswas and commented: "Very beautifully written" (in Hindi). Several others too applauded her post.
Even renowned journalist applauded Biswas and commented: "Very beautifully written" (in Hindi). Several others too applauded her post.