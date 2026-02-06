Indian community most successful migrant group in the UK, finds report — ‘Woven into the growth story'

The Indian community in the United Kingdome has emerged as the most economically successful migrant group in the country, a new report by Aston University and Here & Now 365 has found.

The report finds that generations of Indians have played a key role in shaping the economic health, public services and global influence of the UK.

Among all the migrant groups in the country, the Indian community stands at the forefront, as per the report that cited economic and labour market data.

Advertisement

It highlighted high levels of employment, strong educational attainment and a deep-rooted culture of entrepreneurship within the community.

The report also noted that professionals of Indian origin form a significant share of the UK's technology and IT ecosystem, an industry in which Britain ranks second globally, behind only the United States and China.

Also Read | Who is Kilmar Abrego Garcia? Judge orders release in wrongful deportation case

It stated, "The Indian diaspora is woven into the UK's growth story. Indian-led enterprises, research initiatives, and professional networks are generating employment, boosting skills development, and fostering knowledge exchange in communities across the nation".

The report highlighted that successive generations of Indians have contributed not only to economic growth but also to the strengthening of public services and the UK's global standing.

Tracing impact of Indian migration The report traces the impact on UK's economic growth through four major waves of Indian migration since India's independence, together forming a story of resilience, adaptation and long-term contribution spanning more than seven decades.

Advertisement

The first wave began in the period following the Second World War, when Britain faced severe labour shortages. Indian migrants stepped in to fill critical gaps, working across manufacturing, transport and public services.

Their efforts were instrumental in stabilising a nation recovering from war and in laying the early foundations of what later became the National Health Service.

The second wave followed a major disruption in the early 1970s, when the expulsion of Asians from East Africa under the regime of Idi Amin forced thousands of families of Indian origin to seek refuge in the UK. Many arrived with business experience and entrepreneurial instincts.

Over time, they established enterprises, revived local economies and embedded a strong culture of enterprise in several British towns and cities.

Advertisement

The third wave reflected a structural change in Britain's economy. As the UK moved towards a knowledge-driven model, Indian migration increasingly consisted of highly skilled professionals in sectors such as finance, medicine, engineering and education.

This marked a shift from largely blue-collar roles to leadership positions in knowledge-intensive industries.

The fourth and most recent wave has been shaped by the post-Brexit and post-COVID environment. The report highlighted the strategic importance of Indian talent in addressing critical skills shortages, particularly in healthcare, social care and technology. It notes that Indian-born professionals now account for around 15 per cent of the UK's technology workforce, underscoring their significant role in driving innovation, digital transformation and productivity in a sector vital to national growth.

Advertisement

Manish Tiwari, Founder, Here & Now 365, stated, "Indian migrants helped rebuild Britain after the war, powered its digital revolution, and strengthened its health and care systems in times of crisis. The Indian diaspora has played a defining role in building the tech superpower Britain is today and continues to contribute across every layer of society."