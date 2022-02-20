Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd’s England-based unit HGS UK Ltd has been selected by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to provide critical customer support on Covid-19 contact tracing to UK citizens for at least two years.

With the contract worth up to £211 million ( ₹2,100 crore), Hinduja Global Solution said in a regulatory filing that this is its biggest-ever win in the public sector to date. As part of the contract, the company will employ over 2,000 work@home positions across the UK.

The UK Health Security Agency is responsible for NHS testing and tracing in the UK. This contract will assist with future contact tracing needs for Covid-19 and other health security risks such as a large flu outbreak or new pandemic, the statement said.

“HGS has been successfully operating in the UK market for over 10 years. While revenues for the year ended March 2021 were approx. GBP 67 million, in the nine months ended December 2021, HGS UK more than doubled its revenues to GBP 87 million," Partha DeSarkar, Executive Director and Group CEO, HGS, said.

As per Adam Foster, CEO, HGS Europe, "winning this opportunity is a credit to the past 10 years of expansion of the UK business, and the public sector expertise we’ve developed and have become recognised for".

Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, Hinduja Global Solutions combines automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence with deep domain expertise focusing on digital customer experiences, back-office processing, contact centres, and HRO solutions. HGS has over 19,100 employees across 34 delivery centres in six countries, making a difference to some of the world’s leading brands across verticals.

