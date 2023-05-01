Indian cough syrup: Mystery ‘middleman’ may be a new clue

Indian cough syrup: Mystery ‘middleman’ may be a new clue7 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 12:36 PM IST
India's regulator said its information on the raw materials came from certificates of analysis (COAs) – standard paperwork used to track each ingredient in a drug supply chain.
An unnamed middleman in Mumbai provided a crucial raw material used in Indian-made cough syrups that have been linked to the deaths of more than 70 children in Gambia, a chemicals trader involved in the supply chain told Reuters.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×