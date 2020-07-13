Indian couple on trial in UAE for threatening to kill employer and family

DUBAI : An Indian man and his wife have gone on trial in the UAE for allegedly issuing death threats to his employer, a compatriot, for filing an absconding case against him for not showing up at work and joining another firm, according to a media report.

The 36-year-old Indian defendant threatened to kill his employer and his family members if he didn't withdraw an absconding case against him, the Gulf News reported on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Indian defendant threatened to kill his employer and his family members if he didn't withdraw an absconding case against him, the Gulf News reported on Sunday.

The defendant’s wife, who is currently absconding, also abused the employer on WhatsApp, the report said.

The victim said the defendant worked with him for over six months but failed to show up at work earlier this year and started working for another firm. The accused nor the victims were named in the report.

“I received many calls from him and he threatened to kill me and my family members if I didn’t withdraw the case," the victim said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.