Indian diplomat Naren Dhar found dead inside mission in Bangladesh's Chattogram

An official of the Indian High Commission in Chattogram, Bangladesh, was found dead inside the mission premises on Tuesday, news agency PTI has reported citing police officials.
The deceased has been identified as Naren Dhar, who was serving as an Assistant Protocol Officer at the Indian mission.
"We have been told he was Naren Dhar and serving as the assistant protocol officer at the mission," the port city's police spokesman, Aminur Rashid, told media persons.
Police said that, according to their information, Dhar hailed from Chandigarh and was in his late 30s.
Rashid said Dhar's body was found in front of a bathroom door early in the morning on the second floor of the old visa centre building of the diplomatic mission.
The Indian High Commission in Dhaka or the Assistant High Commission in Chattogram (erstwhile Chittagong) has so far made no comment on Dhar's death. The police initially suspected that it could have been caused by a cardiac arrest.
"The post-mortem report, however, will confirm the cause of the death," said Rashid, also the Assistant Police Commissioner of the city.
He said the police reached the scene immediately after receiving the news in the morning and sent the body to state-run Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy after accomplishing required formalities since he was a foreign national serving at the diplomatic mission.
Meanwhile, Chattogram Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner (North Zone) Amirul Islam told The Daily Star that a case of unnatural death would be filed in connection with the incident, adding that Dhar's mortal remains would be handed over to the officials of the Assistant High Commission of India after the post-mortem.
— With inputs from PTI
This story will be updated once there is more information on the official's death.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.