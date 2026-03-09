Indian embassy denies claims of Indian deaths in Qatar amid several explosions in Doha as Middle East conflict rages

The Indian embassy has denied claims of any Indian deaths in Qatar. This comes amid several explosions were heard on Monday in the Doha as Gulf countries reported fresh attacks while Iran continued its retaliatory strikes across the Middle East, according to AFP.

Advertisement

Doha has faced repeated waves of Iranian drones and missiles since Tehran launched a broad retaliation campaign across the Gulf following US and Israeli attacks on the Iran. Meanwhile, Qatar Ministry of Defence said on Monday that its forces had successfully intercepted a missile attack.

“This is to clarify that Embassy of India, Qatar has not made such announcement. We do not have any report of Indian deaths in Qatar in the ongoing conflict so far. We hope and pray for safety of everyone,” the embassy responded to a now-deleted post.

Qatar's LNG expansion plan postponed until at least 2027 Meanwhile, QatarEnergy has postponed the start of a major liquefied natural gas (LNG) expansion project until at least 2027 following a drone attack last week that forced the unprecedented shutdown of its Ras Laffan Industrial City facility.

Advertisement

Also Read | India may prioritize gas supply to CGD after Qatar disruption

According to Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter, production from the North Field East development is now expected to aim for its first export early next year, provided the outage at Ras Laffan lasts no longer than a month. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the details are not public.

However, if the closure continues for longer as tensions rise in the Persian Gulf, the start of production could be pushed back even further, they added.

The expansion is part of Qatar’s contribution to a record surge in new global LNG supply expected through the remainder of the decade. A delay at the North Field East facility, which has an annual capacity of about 32 million tonnes, could also postpone the anticipated oversupply in the LNG market.

Advertisement

Earlier, Qatar had already moved the project’s timeline to the end of this year in early February. The exact reason for that delay was unclear, though large-scale energy projects are often postponed close to commissioning to allow time to resolve technical or engineering issues.

Qatar’s energy minister Saad Al-Kaabi told the Financial Times last week that the expansion might face delays, but he did not provide a specific timeframe. The project forms part of the large wave of new LNG supply expected to enter the global market over the coming years.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X