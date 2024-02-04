 Indian embassy employee in Russia arrested for spying for Pakistan's ISI | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 02 2024 15:58:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.70 2.89%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 650.40 0.39%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 276.70 4.10%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.85 -1.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 332.50 3.34%
Business News/ News / World/  Indian embassy employee in Russia arrested for spying for Pakistan's ISI
Back Back
Breaking News

Indian embassy employee in Russia arrested for spying for Pakistan's ISI

 Livemint

Satyendra Siwal, a MTS at the Ministry of External Affairs, has been arrested by UP ATS for allegedly working for ISI. He was posted at the Indian Embassy in Moscow and is originally from Hapur.

Breaking newsPremium
Breaking news

Satyendra Siwal working as MTS (Multi-Tasking, Staff) at the Ministry of External Affairs, has been arrested by UP ATS. He is accused of working for ISI. Satyendra was posted at the Indian Embassy in Moscow. He is originally a resident of Hapur: UP ATS

(This is a breaking news)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 Feb 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App