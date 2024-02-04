Breaking News
Indian embassy employee in Russia arrested for spying for Pakistan's ISI
Satyendra Siwal, a MTS at the Ministry of External Affairs, has been arrested by UP ATS for allegedly working for ISI. He was posted at the Indian Embassy in Moscow and is originally from Hapur.
Satyendra Siwal working as MTS (Multi-Tasking, Staff) at the Ministry of External Affairs, has been arrested by UP ATS. He is accused of working for ISI. Satyendra was posted at the Indian Embassy in Moscow. He is originally a resident of Hapur: UP ATS
