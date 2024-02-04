Indian embassy employee in Russia arrested for spying for Pakistan's ISI

Satyendra Siwal working as MTS (Multi-Tasking, Staff) at the Ministry of External Affairs, has been arrested by UP ATS. He is accused of working for ISI. Satyendra was posted at the Indian Embassy in Moscow. He is originally a resident of Hapur: UP ATS
(This is a breaking news)
