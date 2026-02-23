Indian embassy in Mexico shares helpline number, urges nationals to take shelter post El Mencho's killing

Indian embassy in Mexico issued a “shelter in place” advisory for Indian citizens in certain areas of Mexico impacted by criminal violence and roadblocks following the killing of a senior cartel leader El Mencho by local security forces in US-backed raid. It also released a helpline number in case of emergencies. Individuals were advised to call 911, while consular assistance could be sought by contacting the Embassy of India in Mexico at +52 55 4847 7539, the embassy said.

Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as El Mencho, was killed on Sunday morning during a federal operation targeting the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Following his death, criminal groups set vehicles on fire to block roads in several parts of Jalisco, according to local media reports from Reforma and Milenio.

Residents of Guadalajara circulated videos showing armed individuals shooting at vehicle tires to obstruct intersections, while similar blockades were later reported in other states, including Michoacán and Guanajuato.

What did the Indian embassy in Mexico say? “There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State should shelter in place until further notice,” Indian embassy in Mexico said on X.

The Indian Embassy in Mexico advised citizens to stay away from areas where law enforcement operations are underway and to remain alert to their surroundings. It urged people to take shelter and limit unnecessary movement outside, keep track of local news for updates, and follow instructions issued by local authorities. It also recommended avoiding crowded places and keeping family and friends informed about their location and safety through phone calls, messages, or social media.