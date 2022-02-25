The Indian Embassy in Poland has issued a fresh advisory after the last one issued earlier in the evening. The advisory for its nationals arriving at the Poland-Ukraine border.

In this fresh advisory the Indian embassy in Poland has asked Indian nationals in Western Ukraine desiring to be evacuated to India via Poland to note the co-ordinates of the embassy offices set up for evacuation.

The co-ordinates are as follows

-Liaison Office, Lviv, Vivek Singh. Ph no - +48 881 551 273

-Embassy Office, Karkowiec, Shubham Kumar, Ph No- +48 575 467 147

-Embassy Office, Medyka, Ranjit Singh. Ph no - +48 575 762 557

-Embassy control room, Warsaw, Sukhvinder malik. Ph No- +48 606 700 105 and +48 225 400 000

See the advisory here

The government of Poland is allowing people to cross the border on foot only via Shehyni-Medyka border point. The Krakowiec crossing is only for persons travelling in their vehicles.

Earlier it had advised Indian nationals arriving at the Poland-Ukraine border by public conveyance like bus or taxi to make for the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing.

Indians crossing into Poland may kindly register their details by filling the Google form for processing their requests for seats in the repatriation flights which will be arranged shortly, the Embassy said.

Earlier in the day, the government said it is focusing on evacuating the Indians through Ukraine's land borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine today said efforts are on to evacuate the Indians through Romanian and Hungarian border crossings. In an advisory, the embassy said Indian teams are being deputed at the Chop-Zahony check post on the Hungarian border as well as at Porubne-Stret on the Romanian border around Chernivtsi in Uzhhorod.

The Ukrainian government has closed the country's airspace following the Russian attack.

Air India is planning to operate two flights to the Romanian capital Bucharest on Friday to evacuate some of the Indians, according to reports.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday that there were around 20,000 Indians in Ukraine and of them, nearly 4,000 have returned to India in the last few days.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.