Indian embassy in Tehran warns nationals against crossing borders: ‘May land in serious immigration difficulties’

The Indian embassy in Tehran of Iran has issued an advisory for all Indian nationals staying in the country amid relentless strikes from the United States and Israel since February 28. Amid airspace closure and enticipating desperation to leave Iran, the Indian embassy has asked the Indian nationals to not cross over any land border for onward travel without a cordination with the embassy.

In a warning to the Indian nationals who have attempted to cross borders, the Indian embassy said that those nationals have encountered “serious logistical and immigration difficulties.”

It has also warned those who cross the border lands, and said, “Embassy will not be in a position to provide assistance once individuals move outside Iranian territory without prior coordination.”

Read Indian embassy's full statement here 1. In continuation/ reiteration of our advisory of March 9, all Indian nationals currently in Iran are strictly advised not to approach or attempt to cross any land border of Iran for onward travel without prior and explicit coordination with the Embassy of India, Tehran.

2. The Embassy is in regular contact with members of the Indian community, and coordinated arrangements are being undertaken wherever necessary. Uncoordinated movement toward land borders is strongly discouraged.

3. Indian nationals who attempt to leave Iran a land borders without the knowledge and guidance of the Embassy are highly likely to encounter serious logistical and immigration difficulties. Please note that the Embassy will not be in a position to provide assistance once individuals move outside Iranian territory without prior coordination.

4. All Indian nationals in Iran are therefore urged to strictly follow Embassy advisories and remain in touch with official channels and before undertaking any travel.

Indian embassy issues helpline numbers: Indians who are stuck in the country amid the West Asia conflict, the Embassy has released helpline numbers for all travel-related queries or emergencies:

+98 912 810 9115

+98 912 810 9102

+98 9128109109

+98 993 217 9359