Amid growing tensions in the region, the Indian embassy in Ukraine's capital Kyiv has yet again advised students to temporarily leave the country rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities.

"The embassy of India is receiving a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by Medical Universities. In this regard, as informed earlier, the embassy is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining of the education process for Indian students," said the embassy.

"Students are advised, in the interest of their safety, to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities," it added.

The embassy had on Sunday asked its nationals, whose stay is not essential, to leave the country temporarily. It also asked the family members of its staff in Ukraine to return home.

The advisory issued had also asked Indian students to contact the associated persons for flights back to India.

Further, amid escalating situation at the Russia-Ukraine border, the Indian embassy in Kyiv is organising additional flights out of Ukraine.

"In view of the continued high level of tensions and uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, additional flights are being organised," the Indian embassy said in an advisory.

It listed the available flights from Kyiv to New Delhi with the booking procedure. A total of four flights are scheduled to depart between 25 February and 6 March.

Scheduled flights of Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways, etc are continuing to operate their routine flights from Ukraine to India.

During the UNSC briefing on developments in Ukraine on Tuesday, India strongly emphasized the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti reiterated that the safety and security of civilians are essential to India.

"More than twenty thousand Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The well-being of Indian nationals is of priority to us," he added.

Meanwhile, the United States and its European allies are set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, deepening Western fears of a new war in Europe.

The Ukrainian military said two soldiers were killed and 12 wounded in shelling by pro-Russian separatists in the east in the past 24 hours, the most casualties this year, as ceasefire violations increased.

Putin's announcement on Monday, and his signing of a decree on the deployment of Russian troops to the two breakaway regions, drew international condemnation and immediate US sanctions, with President Joe Biden signing an executive order to halt US business activity in the breakaway regions.

