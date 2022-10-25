Indian embassy in Ukraine issues fresh advisory. Read here1 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 09:33 PM IST
All Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to immediately leave Ukraine by available means, the embassy said
The Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory on Tuesday urging Indian nationals there to evacuate the war-torn country immediately. It also notified that many of them have already left following its previous advisory.