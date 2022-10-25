Home / News / World /  Indian embassy in Ukraine issues fresh advisory. Read here

The Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory on Tuesday urging Indian nationals there to evacuate the war-torn country immediately. It also notified that many of them have already left following its previous advisory.

“In continuation of the advisory issued by the Embassy on 19th Oct, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to immediately leave Ukraine by available means. Some Indian nationals have already left Ukraine pursuant to earlier advisory," the Indian embassy in Ukraine capital said in a statement.

Further, it shared a few numbers where the citizens can contact if they require any help.

Meanwhile, six people, including a child, were injured in a blast Tuesday in the Russian-held city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, the pro-Moscow administration said.

Andrei Zhidkov, head of the Russian-controlled city police, said a car loaded with homemade explosives blew up outside a local media company, wounding six civilians, including a 12-year-old.

Zhidkov put the blame on authorities in Kyiv and said an investigation has been launched.

"The actions of the Kyiv regime were once again aimed against the civilian population," Zhidkov said in a statement on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, local officials had said that five people received minor injuries in the blast and one was hospitalised.

 

 

