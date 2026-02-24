Indian Embassy issues advisory for nationals travelling to Jeju Island in South Korea after Sachin Awasthi's ordeal

The Indian Embassy in Seoul has issued an advisory for Indian nationals travelling to Jeju Island in South Korea after a travel vlogger, Sachin Awasthi, highlighted his ordeal at the island where he and his spouse were detained, held in a prison-like facility, and deported back to India.

In a statement, the Embassy said, from time to time, it gets to hear about inconveniences caused to Indian travellers or denial of entry/repatriation upon arrival in Jeju Island, Republic of Korea (RoK) under a visa waiver scheme for travel to Jeju Island.

To minimise such possibilities, it advised Indian nationals planning to visit Jeju Island to carefully follow the guidelines issued by the Embassy.

According to the Indian Embassy, entry under the Jeju visa-free facility is permitted strictly for short-term tourism. Final admission into the Republic of Korea is determined solely by the immigration authorities at Jeju International Airport in accordance with Korean law. The visa waiver scheme does not guarantee entry.

Indian nationals must carry mandatory documents – printed copies (not only mobile screenshots) of confirmed return air ticket, hotel reservation covering entire stay, detailed travel itinerary (day-wise plan); proof of sufficient funds (recent bank statements / international cards / forex); passport valid for at least 6 months; travel insurance (strongly recommended); and contact details of accommodation.

Travellers unable to clearly explain their travel plan could be at risk of entry denial, said the Embassy.

It further said travellers should be able to demonstrate adequate financial capacity for the duration of stay, including for daily expenses, accommodation payment and transport arrangements. Immigration authorities may ask related questions to which answers consistent with tourism objectives would be expected from the visitors.

The Jeju visa waiver does not permit travel to mainland Korea. Attempting to leave Jeju for mainland Korea without a visa is illegal, it added.

Sachin Awasthi’s ordeal at Jeju Island Recounting his nightmare encounter after arriving on Jeju Island, Indian travel vlogger Sachin Awasthi claimed he and his spouse were refused admission, held overnight in a prison-style room, served high-glucose meals, and ultimately expelled in December of last year.

Labelling it "the worst 24 hours" of his existence, Awasthi contended that he and his partner were handled like offenders.

In a social media post on Instagram, Awasthi said he was “Detained for 38 hours in South Korea (Jeju Island) & China.”

“We landed in Jeju Island, South Korea excited and ready for our trip. Within a few hours, everything changed. We were denied entry and taken to a holding area. No proper explanation just told to wait.”

“And we waited.”

He further asserted that immigration officials dismissed them without examining their pre-booked return flights or accommodation confirmations.

He also mentioned that there was zero transparency regarding the situation and they were compelled to purchase incredibly costly return flights.

“Hours passed without clarity. They kept us in their detention centre (it was similar to a jail with no sunlight & no access to outside) and also gave us jail food. Nobody told us what was going to happen. They blackmailed us to booking a really expensive return ticket,” said Awasthi.

Adding to their ordeal, during their connection through China, the pair were prohibited from using mobiles at the Shanghai terminal, bathroom visits were only allowed under physical monitoring, and resting conditions were appalling, the vlogger noted.

“Later, during transit through China, it continued. More waiting. More supervision. Communication was restricted. No use of phone and no food and limited water. sleeping conditions were worst,” wrote Awasthi.

“Even the use of restrooms was monitored with a police official who had a bodycam and went to washroom with us.”

“By the time we were told we would be sent back, we were mentally drained. The return ticket cost almost 10× the normal price. At that moment, we didn’t have the energy to argue. We just wanted to get out safely.”

“Immigration decisions are their authority. But they did not have any right to treat us like CRIMINALS.”

“Travel looks glamorous online. But sometimes, things change in a few hours and test you emotionally in ways you never expect,” he added.

About Jeju Island Jeju is not merely another location in South Korea. It is formally the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, a semi-independent territory with its own governmental authorities separate from the mainland districts.

It functions as a self-managed province to preserve its distinct heritage and environment, encourage fiscal growth through reduced oversight, and nurture a "Free International City" identity, legally established on 1 July 2006. It was awarded this standing by the South Korean state to serve as a highly independent special administrative district.