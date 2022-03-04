The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Friday issued another advisory for evacuation of students from war-struck Ukraine. The embassy said its team visited Polish borders of Budomeirz and Shehyni-Medyka.

“Smooth movements at these points have been facilitated. Students are advised to pass through these borders during the day to avoid waiting at these points at night," it said.

In case of any medical emergency, the embassy added, nearby border guards may be contacted immediately. Ambulances are ready to help you at all check posts, it said.

In the last 24 hours, around 3,000 Indians have returned to the country in 15 flights under Operation Ganga from countries neighbouring Ukraine.

Around 18,000 Indian nationals have estimated to have left Ukraine since the conflict started in Ukraine. This includes some Indians who had not registered with the Embassy of India in Kyiv previously.

The MEA Control Room, as well as the Control Centres operated by Indian embassies, continues to operate on 24x7 basis. The MEA Control Room has attended to 10,137 calls and 7,934 emails till Thursday afternoon.

So far 6,400 Indians have returned in 30 flights including the 15 flights that have landed in India in the last 24 hours.

As many as 18 flights are scheduled over the next 24 hours, many of which are already en route. Of these 3 would be IAF C-17 flights. Other flights are by Air India, Indigo, Spice Jet and GoAir. In terms of departure points, there will be seven flights from Bucharest, five from Budapest, three from Rzeszow, one from Kosice.

A new location has been identified near the Romanian border, the city of Suceava, from where two flights will be operated. This will obviate the need for students to go all the way to Bucharest once they cross into Romania.

With agency inputs

