Indian Embassy releases names of tourists who died in Vietnam's Phu Quoc island

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam has revealed the names of the 32 Indian tourists who were onboard the boat that capsized near Phu Quoc. “We are ascertaining further details on casualties and would update soon," it said.

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At least 15 Indian tourists were killed after a speedboat carrying visitors back from an island excursion capsized off southern Vietnam on Saturday (11 July). The tourist boat was carrying 32 Indian visitors and four crew members when it overturned about 400 metres from Hon May Rut Ngoai Island, located near Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island. Authorities said 21 people were rescued, while all the victims' bodies were later recovered.

CHECK LIST OF INDIAN TOURISTS WHO DIED IN VIETNAM

FIRST NAME LAST NAME Balasubramani Palanisamy Selvam Pitchiah Senthil Kumar Jayavel Sivakumar Muthukumarasamy Nirmal Kumar Sethuraman Muruga Prabhu Arumugam Ruban Selva Nathan Jacob Yesupatham Sridhar Dharmarajan Vigneshvar Radhakrishnan Gopal Ramasubbu Annavi Abuthalkha Zahirudeen Sridhar Sundarrajan Vamsheedar Cellur Ramraj Senjadaviel Kuppusamy Nagalamadugu Sohan Nallapeta Adiseshaiah Raviteja Shaik Abdullah Abdul Majeed Rajeev Kalaivanan Balaji Natesan Vinaya Kumar Chithapuram Bhaskara Ravishankar Sugumaran Vipul Uttam Chand Santosh Kumar Shantilaljain Babu Kuppuswamy Alaguranjan Sivasamy Vasantha Kumar Anandhan Sreedhar Mudiam Jaya Lakshmi Gelli Kishore Gelli Avicot Cheriyan Thomas Thomas Loveni Thomas Ramesh Kumar Pachiyappan

Eyewitnesses told local news outlet VN Express that nearby boats rushed to the scene immediately after the accident and began pulling passengers from the water before border guards, the Vietnamese navy, coast guard and other rescue agencies joined the operation.

The rescue effort was hampered by rough sea conditions and large waves, while several passengers were reportedly trapped inside the overturned vessel, VN Express reported. The Indian tourists injured in the boat capsize accident were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the tourists were in Vietnam to attend an annual meeting of a private mobile phone company. In a post on social media, PM Modi said officials from the Indian Embassy were present at the scene and were extending assistance to those affected.

PM Modi also posted on X expressing condolence for the event. He wrote, "Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities."

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The cause of the accident was not immediately known, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Phu Quoc, situated in the Gulf of Thailand, is one of Vietnam's most popular tourist destinations, attracting millions of domestic and international visitors every year. The island is known for its white-sand beaches, clear waters and luxury resorts.

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According to AP, Hon May Rut Ngoai Island, where the tourists had visited before the accident, lies around 10 kilometres south of Phu Quoc and is a popular destination for day trips and water-based activities.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine what caused the speedboat to overturn. No further details about the victims or the circumstances leading to the accident were immediately released. Rescue agencies completed recovery operations after all those on board were accounted for, AP reported.