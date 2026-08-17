Indian Embassy to host open house in Abu Dhabi for Indians — Check date, time & core objective

The Indian Embassy said it will conduct an Open House session in Abu Dhabi for the community on Friday, August 21. The embassy said it will discuss consular, labour, educational, and welfare matters. However, no consular services will be provided during the session.
In a notice, the Indian Embassy said, “During the Open House session the members of Indian community can meet the Embassy officials regarding any queries/advise on labour issues, consular matter, educational matter, welfare issues, etc.”
“It may be noted that NO Consular services (renewal of passport, issuance of any documents, attestation, etc) will be provided during the Open House,” the statement added.
Participants will also be able to join the Open House virtually.
According to the circular, the Open House session for the Indian community will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM on Friday, August 21, at the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi.
Indians in Abu Dhabi who wish to attend the Open House virtually must email ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in by Wednesday, August 19.
“To join the Open House virtually, kindly send an email to ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in along with a gist of your query/concern by 1500 hrs of 19.08.2026,” the statement read.
The “A Dubai Invite” scheme is a tourism initiative launched by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to help rebuild confidence in tourism following regional geopolitical disruptions.
Under this initiative, eligible residents can invite their friends and family members from overseas to Dubai and earn substantial reward packages upon their guests' arrival.
To participate in the program, both the host and the visiting guests must meet specific criteria.
Once the visitor's trip is successfully verified, the resident host unlocks a benefits package valued at over AED 3,000 (approximately ₹78,000). These rewards are issued via email as vouchers and promotional deals rather than cash. The benefits include:
These rewards are valid until 31 December 2026, unless a specific individual offer expires earlier.