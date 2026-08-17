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Indian Embassy to host open house in Abu Dhabi for Indians — Check date, time & core objective

The Open House session for the Indian community will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM on Friday, August 21, at the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated17 Aug 2026, 04:29 PM IST
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Indians in Abu Dhabi who wish to attend the Open House virtually must email ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in by Wednesday
Indians in Abu Dhabi who wish to attend the Open House virtually must email ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in by Wednesday
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The Indian Embassy said it will conduct an Open House session in Abu Dhabi for the community on Friday, August 21. The embassy said it will discuss consular, labour, educational, and welfare matters. However, no consular services will be provided during the session.

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In a notice, the Indian Embassy said, “During the Open House session the members of Indian community can meet the Embassy officials regarding any queries/advise on labour issues, consular matter, educational matter, welfare issues, etc.”

“It may be noted that NO Consular services (renewal of passport, issuance of any documents, attestation, etc) will be provided during the Open House,” the statement added.

Participants will also be able to join the Open House virtually.

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When and where is the Open House in Abu Dhabi?

According to the circular, the Open House session for the Indian community will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM on Friday, August 21, at the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi.

How to join the Open House virtually?

Indians in Abu Dhabi who wish to attend the Open House virtually must email ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in by Wednesday, August 19.

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“To join the Open House virtually, kindly send an email to ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in along with a gist of your query/concern by 1500 hrs of 19.08.2026,” the statement read.

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What is the Dubai Invite Scheme?

The “A Dubai Invite” scheme is a tourism initiative launched by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to help rebuild confidence in tourism following regional geopolitical disruptions.

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Under this initiative, eligible residents can invite their friends and family members from overseas to Dubai and earn substantial reward packages upon their guests' arrival.

Eligibility requirements

To participate in the program, both the host and the visiting guests must meet specific criteria.

Host (UAE Resident) Eligibility

  • Must be a UAE citizen or a valid resident aged 18 years or older.
  • Must possess a valid Emirates ID.
  • Must register the guests via the official portal before 30 September 2026.
  • Can nominate up to five guests per form, but a resident is limited to earning up to three reward packages across the entire campaign.

Guest (Visitor) Eligibility

  • Must be a non-UAE resident holding a valid passport.
  • Must travel on a valid Dubai tourist visa or be eligible for a visa-on-arrival.
  • Must arrive in Dubai by air, sea, or road between 20 July and 31 October 2026.
  • Must be nominated only once under the program.

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Scheme rewards

Once the visitor's trip is successfully verified, the resident host unlocks a benefits package valued at over AED 3,000 (approximately 78,000). These rewards are issued via email as vouchers and promotional deals rather than cash. The benefits include:

  • Complimentary hotel stays and special offers with partner properties.
  • Dining deals and restaurant vouchers across the city.
  • Discounted entry or free tickets to popular landmark attractions.
  • Exclusive lifestyle perks, including entertainment and leisure offers.

These rewards are valid until 31 December 2026, unless a specific individual offer expires earlier.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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