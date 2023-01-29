In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indian expatriates will now be able to submit their passport and visa applications every day, even on Sundays, according to local media. BLS International Service, an Indian company that offers outsourcing services to government agencies and diplomatic missions, will start operating seven days a week on January 22, 2023. BLS is a specialist service provider, which operates in over 20 countries.

Applications for passport and visa services may be submitted at three locations in Dubai and Sharjah every day. The centre will be open all year round for consular services, with the exception of local government holidays. The service, however, will be suspended on Sundays during the month of Ramadan (March 23 to June 22).

“I reiterate our commitment to work for your well-being and well-being. To this end, since last week, the overseas service provider for passport and visa services has been operating on all days of the week." The Khaleej Times cited Dr Aman Puri, the Indian consul general.

Apart from Tatkal cases, emergency situations (medical treatment, death), and senior citizens, applicants can only submit their online-filled applications and other supporting papers by appointment on Sundays from 9 am to 3 pm. It is required of applicants to schedule an appointment with BLS.

Any Indian national may visit the consulate to record their complaints regarding any topic without an appointment or advance notice thanks to the counsel's “open-door policy", added Dr Puri.

According to earlier reports in the local media, residents of Dubai can now submit their visa applications via video conferencing. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai (GDRFA) established the new service on January 11.

If visa officers find a document is incomplete or confusing or require further information from the applicant before issuing the visa, they can use the new service. When speaking with the administrator through video call, the users can upload necessary files and pictures using the chat box.

The service can be used to issue and renew any sort of visa, according to Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai. This comprises tourist, student, green and golden visas, as well as residency visas.

