Indian expats in UAE can now submit visa applications 7 days a week2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 07:00 AM IST
The service, however, will be suspended on Sundays during the month of Ramadan.
In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indian expatriates will now be able to submit their passport and visa applications every day, even on Sundays, according to local media. BLS International Service, an Indian company that offers outsourcing services to government agencies and diplomatic missions, will start operating seven days a week on January 22, 2023. BLS is a specialist service provider, which operates in over 20 countries.
