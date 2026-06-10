Indian family of three dies after fall from 36th-floor flat in London skyscraper — here's what happened

An Indian family of three is making headlines after all members tragically died following a fatal fall from the 36th floor of a luxury high-rise in London.

The family, comprising a middle-aged couple and their terminally ill son, died after plunging nearly 400 feet from the Highpoint tower block in Elephant and Castle on the morning of 27 May. The deceased were identified as Aditi Paralkar, 46, Rakesh Pai, 47, and their nine-year-old son, Sid. Their bodies were found in the courtyard of the residential complex.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, investigators are treating the incident as a suspected murder-suicide. The couple, both consultants by profession, had returned to the UK last year after treatment in India failed to improve their son's condition. While Rakesh specialised in finance, Aditi held several senior positions in the construction industry.

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A closer look at the couple's professional lives “It was a huge stress for both of them, but Adi in particular struggled to cope with what was going on. She had no family in the UK and also did a very demanding job, so it was very difficult for her to manage everything,” the publication quoted a friend of the couple as saying.

The acquaintance added, "It took a huge toll on her mental health, and I think it may have just got too much for her."

According to another source quoted by the Daily Mail, Aditi was clearly struggling with their son's illness, while Rakesh appeared to handle the pressure more composedly. Neighbours also reportedly heard shouting and screaming from the apartment in the two weeks leading up to the tragedy.

A resident of the building told the publication, "I heard shouting and screaming for the past two weeks. It has stopped since."

The couple moved to the UK in the early 2000s after obtaining degrees from reputed Indian universities. They reportedly ran their own consultancy and lived in the upscale apartment complex, where rents for a two-bedroom flat can reach £3,800 per month.

The development features premium Siemens appliances, spacious living, dining, and kitchen areas, Danish designer furniture, and yellow-tinted private balconies with glass barriers. The 458-apartment complex is home to a mix of affluent international students and young professionals.

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Described as loyal and hardworking, Aditi worked on several major construction projects, including cladding installations at Heathrow Airport. Rakesh, meanwhile, worked as a project manager for leading financial institutions, including Barclays, Santander, and Deutsche Bank.

Friends and acquaintances described Rakesh as a "people's person" who was actively involved in community work. He volunteered with the Alzheimer's Society, supporting people affected by dementia, and also worked with the Thomas Pocklington Trust, a charity that assists blind and partially sighted people.

Six years ago, the family moved to India, renting out their £500,000 flat on a middle-class residential street in Clapham, south-west London. Upon returning to the UK, they purchased the apartment above it.