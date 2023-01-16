Indian flyer's Facebook live captures Nepal plane crash from inside the aircraft

Nepal Plane Crash updates: A Facebook live video recovered from on the cellphones of of one of the Indian passenger on board, Sonu Jaiswal, show the moment when the Yeti Airline's flight crashed. The Facebook live video that opens with a look at all the seated passengers horrifically ends in the sound of a blast, people screaming and crying as the aircraft crashes on the bank of the Yeti river.
The video opens with shots of passengers sitting inside the plane and Pokhara city below, seen from the plane's window. Suddenly there is an explosion, and the phone goes topsy-turvy. The final few seconds of the video show a horrifying fire outside the window, and the cries of distraught passengers can also be heard. The five Indians killed in the Nepal plane crash were Sonu Jaiswal (35), Anil Kumar Rajbhar (27), Abhishek Kushwaha (27), Vishal Sharma (22) and Sanjay Jaiswal (26).
The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft from Kathmandu -- which carried 72 people -- crashed shortly before landing in Pokhara, a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation.
Among the five Indian nationals who died, four hailed from Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur's district, district magistrate, Ghazipur, Aryaka Akhauri told news agency PTI.
“The plane crash in Nepal is very sad. Humble tribute to all the people who died in this, including the Indian citizens! My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram grant place to the departed souls in his holy feet and speedy recovery to the injured," Adiyanath tweeted.
Among the five Indian nationals who died, four hailed from Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur's district, district magistrate, Ghazipur, Aryaka Akhauri told news agency PTI.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said officials have been instructed to coordinate with the ministry of External affairs to bring back the mortal remains.
“The plane crash in Nepal is very sad. Humble tribute to all the people who died in this, including the Indian citizens! My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram grant place to the departed souls in his holy feet and speedy recovery to the injured," Adiyanath tweeted.
All the four were planning to enjoy paragliding in the lake city and tourist hub Pokhara," recalled Ajay Kumar Shah, a resident of Sarlahi district in southern Nepal told PTI. “We came together from India in the same vehicle, he said.
“They stayed in Gaushala near Pashupatinath Temple and then in Hotel Discovery Inn in Thamel, before departing to Pokhara," he said. They were planning to return to India from Pokhara via Gorakhpur, he added.
