comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 18 2023 15:58:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.45 -1.21%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 241.25 2.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200.05 3.01%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 451.9 0.78%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 603.95 0.93%
Business News/ News / World/  Indian govt agents linked to Sikh leader's murder in Canada? PM Justin Trudeau claims there are ‘credible allegations’
Back

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has claimed that the Canadian authorities are actively scrutinising “credible allegations", as per Reuters, pointing towards the involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar earlier this year in British Columbia. Trudeau, on the other hand, did not directly blame India.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen of 45 years, was found critically injured with multiple bullet wounds inside a vehicle near the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on the night of June 18. Despite emergency medical efforts, Nijjar succumbed to his injuries at the scene, as confirmed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Initially, investigators from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took over the case. Their inquiry revealed that two "heavier set" men, who concealed their faces, fled on foot after the shooting. It was later established that a third suspect might have been involved, and a Silver 2008 Toyota Camry was identified as the getaway car. To date, no arrests have been made.

Local community members have voiced suspicions about potential “foreign interference" in Nijjar's murder, Reuters added. While authorities remain cautious, Timothy Pierotti from IHIT indicated in the early days of the investigation that they were committed to following the facts, unswayed by public conjecture.

"We understand there is a lot of speculation regarding the motive of this homicide, but we are dedicated to learning the facts and letting the evidence lead our investigation," Reuters quoted Pierotti as saying.

Also Read: India excluded as threat in murder of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

In a cautious tone, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly stated that, if the allegations against Indian government agents proved accurate, it would be unacceptable. 

Canada harbours a prominent Sikh community. According to many Indian leaders, fringe groups that favour the idea of an independent Sikh state, Khalistan, still exist within the community.

(With Reuters inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 07:22 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App