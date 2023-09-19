Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder in Canada: What we know so far

Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder in Canada: What we know so far

1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 07:19 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has claimed that Canadian authorities are investigating credible allegations of Indian government involvement in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder.

Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has claimed that the Canadian authorities are actively scrutinising “credible allegations", as per Reuters, pointing towards the involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar earlier this year in British Columbia. Trudeau, on the other hand, did not directly blame India.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen of 45 years, was found critically injured with multiple bullet wounds inside a vehicle near the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on the night of June 18. Despite emergency medical efforts, Nijjar succumbed to his injuries at the scene, as confirmed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Canada harbours a prominent Sikh community. According to many Indian leaders, fringe groups that favour the idea of an independent Sikh state, Khalistan, still exist within the community.

Initially, investigators from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took over the case. Their inquiry revealed that two "heavier set" men, who concealed their faces, fled on foot after the shooting. It was later established that a third suspect might have been involved, and a Silver 2008 Toyota Camry was identified as the getaway car. To date, no arrests have been made.

Local community members have voiced suspicions about potential “foreign interference" in Nijjar's murder, Reuters added. While authorities remain cautious, Timothy Pierotti from IHIT indicated in the early days of the investigation that they were committed to following the facts, unswayed by public conjecture.

"We understand there is a lot of speculation regarding the motive of this homicide, but we are dedicated to learning the facts and letting the evidence lead our investigation," Reuters quoted Pierotti as saying.

Also Read: India excluded as threat in murder of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

In a cautious tone, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly stated that, if the allegations against Indian government agents proved accurate, it would be unacceptable.

(With Reuters inputs)

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
