Ministry of Home Affairs notified that the government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11 throughout India in the wake of demise of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
The Indian government on Friday announced one day of state mourning on Sept. 11 as a mark of respect on the passing away of Queen Elizabeth, according to Reuters report. Ministry of Home Affairs notified that the government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11 throughout India in the wake of demise of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Notably, Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of constancy in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and disarray in her own family, while the members of the royal family had rushed to her side at the family’s summer residence in Balmoral after her health took a turn for the worse, according to AP report.
Meanwhile, Britain's royal family will observe a period of mourning that ends on the seventh day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with flags at royal residences to remain at half mast, according to Reuters report.
"Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen's Funeral," a statement said, while a gun salute will be fired in London at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT) in Hyde Park, with one round fired for each year of the 96-year-old queen's life, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, the report said.
The palace did not say when the funeral would be held, but it is likely to take place around 11 days after the queen's death on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said flags at royal residences would remain at half mast until the morning after the mourning period and that royal residences would remain closed, although floral tributes could be left outside, as per report.
Meanwhile on Friday, Prime Minister Liz Truss and other senior ministers are expected to attend a remembrance service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. Charles, who became the monarch immediately upon his mother's death, will then be formally proclaimed king at a special ceremony Saturday, according to AP report.
