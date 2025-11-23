Indian grandfather arrested for harassing, asking teen girls for photo in Canada; faces deportation

Jagjit Singh, a 51-year-old Indian man who arrived in Canada on a temporary visa to visit his newborn grandchild, was sentenced to criminally harassing two teenage girls outside their school, according to a report by the Toronto Sun.

The report said that Singh was arrested and sentenced to a short jail term, and he will now face deportation and a lifetime ban from re-entering Canada.

Toronto Sun reported that Singh came to Canada in July on a six-month visa and regularly visited the smoking area of a high school where he tried to engage with young girls.

The report noted that the girls reported that Singh, who did not speak English, attempted to interact with them and asked for photographs.

He managed to take one photo with two girls, under the impression that they thought he would leave afterwards. However, after sitting between them, he posed for another photo and then put his arm around one of the girls.

The girl stood up and pushed his arm away, the report noted.

He was granted bail but was arrested again after a new complaint surfaced on the same day. When presented in court, Singh pleaded not guilty to sexual interference but guilty to harassment.

Here's what judge said “You had no business being at the property of that high school,” Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski remarked while delivering her verdict on the case.

“This type of conduct will not be tolerated.” Singh's lawyer informed the judge that his client had found his time in jail both shocking and lasting.

Victim said ‘I am affected…’ One of the girls impacted by Singh's actions expressed the emotional toll, stating, “Part of what makes this so difficult is that the offender was someone who had come to Canada as a newcomer. This betrayal has affected the way I see people of his culture and men who are older than me.”

Singh was arrested on 16 September and initially charged with sexual interference and sexual assault.

Although Singh had a ticket to return to India on December 30, the judge ordered his deportation.

Canada ‘forcibly’ removing Indian nationals The number of Indian nationals being ‘forcibly’ removed from Canada is on track to set a new record, surpassing the previous high in 2024, and continuing the upward trend that has been observed since 2019, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

As of 28 July this year, the number of Indian nationals removed had already reached 1,891, according to data from the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA).

In comparison, last year, 1,997 Indians were forcibly removed by Canadian authorities, second only to the 3,683 Mexicans removed, and significantly more than the third-largest group, 981 Colombians, HT report said..